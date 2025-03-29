Islanders at Hurricanes projected lineups

ISLANDERS (32-29-10) at HURRICANES (44-24-4)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, SNE, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Mike Reilly
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Andrei Svechnikov
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Jalen Chatfield -- Dmitry Orlov
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Tyler Jost
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Hogberg will start after Sorokin made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.