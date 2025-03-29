Islanders at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (32-29-10) at HURRICANES (44-24-4)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, SNE, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Mike Reilly

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Jalen Chatfield -- Dmitry Orlov

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Tyler Jost

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Hogberg will start after Sorokin made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

