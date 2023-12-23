Islanders at Hurricanes

ISLANDERS (15-8-9) at HURRICANES (17-12-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kochetkov is likely to make his fourth straight start after making 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.