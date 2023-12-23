Islanders at Hurricanes

ISLANDERS (15-8-9) at HURRICANES (17-12-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Kochetkov is likely to make his fourth straight start after making 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.