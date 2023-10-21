Islanders at Sabres

ISLANDERS (2-0-1) AT SABRES (1-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Eric Comrie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. … Varlamov is expected to make his season debut after Sorokin started the first three games, including a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. … Levi, a goalie, and Benson, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate after not practicing Friday but will not play. Each is day to day. … Comrie will make his first start of the season after Levi started the first four games.