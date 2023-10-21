Islanders at Sabres

Latest News

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL projected lineup projections

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (2-0-1) AT SABRES (1-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson 

Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. … Varlamov is expected to make his season debut after Sorokin started the first three games, including a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. … Levi, a goalie, and Benson, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate after not practicing Friday but will not play. Each is day to day. … Comrie will make his first start of the season after Levi started the first four games.