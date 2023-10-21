Islanders at Sabres

ISLANDERS (2-0-1) AT SABRES (1-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. … Varlamov is expected to make his season debut after Sorokin started the first three games, including a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. … Levi, a goalie, and Benson, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate after not practicing Friday but will not play. Each is day to day. … Comrie will make his first start of the season after Levi started the first four games.