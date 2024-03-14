Islanders at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (29-21-14) at SABRES (31-30-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Thursday. … Martin is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing a 3-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday with a lower-body injury. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday and are expecte to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Luukkonen will make his third straight start and 13th in 14 games.

