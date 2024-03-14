Islanders at Sabres

ISLANDERS (29-21-14) at SABRES (31-30-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Thursday. … Martin is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing a 3-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday with a lower-body injury. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday and are expecte to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Luukkonen will make his third straight start and 13th in 14 games.