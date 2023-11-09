Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap news and notes november 9

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 8

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Florida Panthers focused on winning not style points

Ottawa Senators get much-needed win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Columbus Zach Werenski trying to take it slow with injury return

Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

Canadiens physician Dr Mulder recalls 60 years of NHL memories

NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Islanders at Bruins

ISLANDERS (5-3-3) at BRUINS (10-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Bo Horvat (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Patrick Brown -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Jakub Lauko (fracture), Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Status report

Horvat, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Sorokin and Varlamov will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Forbort is “probable” to return Thursday, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, after missing three three games with an undisclosed injury. … McAvoy, a defenseman, will serve the last of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Heinen is expected to move up to the third line with Geekie, a forward, week to week.