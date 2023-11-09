Islanders at Bruins

ISLANDERS (5-3-3) at BRUINS (10-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Bo Horvat (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Patrick Brown -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Jakub Lauko (fracture), Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Status report

Horvat, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Sorokin and Varlamov will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Forbort is “probable” to return Thursday, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, after missing three three games with an undisclosed injury. … McAvoy, a defenseman, will serve the last of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Heinen is expected to move up to the third line with Geekie, a forward, week to week.