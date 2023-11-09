Islanders at Bruins

ISLANDERS (5-3-3) at BRUINS (10-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Bo Horvat (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk
Patrick Brown -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Jakub Lauko (fracture), Morgan Geekie (upper body)
Suspended: Charlie McAvoy
Status report
Horvat, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Sorokin and Varlamov will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Forbort is “probable” to return Thursday, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, after missing three three games with an undisclosed injury. … McAvoy, a defenseman, will serve the last of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Heinen is expected to move up to the third line with Geekie, a forward, week to week.