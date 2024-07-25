Islanders out to 'prove that we’ve improved ourselves,' Lee says

Captain believes addition of Duclair, full season under Roy gives New York great opportunity to make run

nyi-anders-lee

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDINA, Minn. -- Anders Lee is excited for the slate to be wiped clean for the New York Islanders.

“Last year we had a lot of ups and downs and a tumultuous season,” Lee said on Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring collegiate and NHL players with ties to Minnesota. “I think that’s the exciting part, that we get to go after this thing again and start with some new faces. It’s a great opportunity."

Last season, New York (39-27-16) finished third in Metropolitan Division before losing in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

But that playoff spot was the result of a late season push, one that began after Patrick Roy was hired to replace Lane Lambert as coach on Jan. 20. At the time of the hiring, the Islanders were mired in a 1-5-1 stretch and sat in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

“When Patty came in, he came in with an intensity and focus and an energy that was just really infectious throughout our group,” Lee said. “I think we took that and ran with it, and now we get to start the season off with him in a fresh start. [We get] a full offseason for everyone to get settled in and for him to put us through camp and get us ready to go.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to in that regard.”

Lee is also looking forward to potentially playing alongside Anthony Duclair, who signed a four-year contract with New York on July 1. The 28-year-old forward, who had 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks last season, is expected to provide the Islanders with a much-needed scoring option while playing in a top-six role.

“Having Anthony come in, it’s huge for us,” Lee said. “He brings a big element to our team with the speed and playmaking, and he’s been around a long time and has seen a lot of hockey. So, he’s going to be very welcomed in our room.”

NHL Tonight on Duclair signing with the Islanders

Still, considering the Islanders will look largely the same this season as they did last season, Lee stressed that the focus needs to be on staying consistent.

“We can do a better job of putting ourselves in a position where we’re not grinding and grinding out the last few months of the regular season and spending a lot of that effort into getting into the playoffs," he said. “That’s the hardest thing to do. We need to put ourselves in a position that we’re ready to go from Day One and then keep that through all 82 games and into the playoffs.

“This year, we need to prove that we’ve improved ourselves.”

Related Content

Islanders add Duclair to improve offense, spark power play

Eiserman eager to prove Islanders right following selection at 2024 NHL Draft

Duclair signs 4-year contract with Islanders

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

Flyers counting on Michkov to get offense, power play on track

Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

Bonk out to make Flyers roster, improve power play

Dickinson eager to follow in footsteps of Burns, Karlsson for Sharks

Montour brings Stanley Cup to Six Nations hometown for parade, celebration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Necas, Marchenko among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Luukkonen signs 5-year, $23.75 million contract with Sabres

Swayman surprises youth hockey players at University of Maine camp

NHL Broadcast Training Camp gives players glimpse into on-air production

Stan Bowman hired as Oilers general manager, replaces Holland

Summer with Stanley blog

Michkov grateful for ‘warm welcome’ from Flyers, eyes playoffs

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Boisvert embracing comparison to former Blackhawks captain Toews

Cowan 'feeling very confident' in ability to land spot with Maple Leafs

Mailbag: Trouba trade rumors with Rangers; coping with travel