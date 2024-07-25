Islanders out to 'prove that we’ve improved ourselves,' Lee says

EDINA, Minn. -- Anders Lee is excited for the slate to be wiped clean for the New York Islanders.

“Last year we had a lot of ups and downs and a tumultuous season,” Lee said on Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring collegiate and NHL players with ties to Minnesota. “I think that’s the exciting part, that we get to go after this thing again and start with some new faces. It’s a great opportunity."

Last season, New York (39-27-16) finished third in Metropolitan Division before losing in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

But that playoff spot was the result of a late season push, one that began after Patrick Roy was hired to replace Lane Lambert as coach on Jan. 20. At the time of the hiring, the Islanders were mired in a 1-5-1 stretch and sat in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

“When Patty came in, he came in with an intensity and focus and an energy that was just really infectious throughout our group,” Lee said. “I think we took that and ran with it, and now we get to start the season off with him in a fresh start. [We get] a full offseason for everyone to get settled in and for him to put us through camp and get us ready to go.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to in that regard.”

Lee is also looking forward to potentially playing alongside Anthony Duclair, who signed a four-year contract with New York on July 1. The 28-year-old forward, who had 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks last season, is expected to provide the Islanders with a much-needed scoring option while playing in a top-six role.

“Having Anthony come in, it’s huge for us,” Lee said. “He brings a big element to our team with the speed and playmaking, and he’s been around a long time and has seen a lot of hockey. So, he’s going to be very welcomed in our room.”