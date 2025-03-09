Islanders at Ducks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (29-26-7) at DUCKS (27-28-7)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13
Islanders projected lineup
Kyle Palmieri -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly, Scott Mayfield
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Ross Johnston
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate; the Islanders won 4-2 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Hogberg was activated from injured reserve Sunday and could start after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. ... Gibson returned to practice Saturday after being unavailable for a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday because of a lower-body injury that occurred in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Ville Husso, who backed up Dostal on Friday, was returned to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday.