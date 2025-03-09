Islanders at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (29-26-7) at DUCKS (27-28-7)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Islanders projected lineup

Kyle Palmieri -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly, Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Ross Johnston

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; the Islanders won 4-2 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Hogberg was activated from injured reserve Sunday and could start after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. ... Gibson returned to practice Saturday after being unavailable for a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday because of a lower-body injury that occurred in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Ville Husso, who backed up Dostal on Friday, was returned to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

