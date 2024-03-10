Islanders at Ducks

ISLANDERS (28-20-14) at DUCKS (23-37-3)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Max Jones -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Ben Meyers -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Jackson LaCombe

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Varlamov will start for the first time since making 21 saves in a 4-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 22, and Sorokin will start Monday at the Los Angeles Kings. ... Lagesson, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, practiced with Anaheim for the first time Saturday but likely won't make his debut until the Ducks begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at the Chicago Blackhawks.