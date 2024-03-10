Islanders at Ducks

ISLANDERS (28-20-14) at DUCKS (23-37-3)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Max Jones -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Ben Meyers -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Jackson LaCombe
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Varlamov will start for the first time since making 21 saves in a 4-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 22, and Sorokin will start Monday at the Los Angeles Kings. ... Lagesson, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, practiced with Anaheim for the first time Saturday but likely won't make his debut until the Ducks begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at the Chicago Blackhawks.