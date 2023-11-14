Devils at Jets

DEVILS (7-5-1) at JETS (7-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Max Willman

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

Hischier, a forward, did not travel to Winnipeg. Miller, a defenseman, made the trip but is not expected to play. … Devils coach Lindy Ruff says forward Jack Hughes may join the team in Pittsburgh, where they play the Penguins on Thursday. … New Jersey will deploy new forward lines and defense pairs, with Holtz moving into the top six.