Devils at Jets

DEVILS (7-5-1) at JETS (7-5-2)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Max Willman
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
Hischier, a forward, did not travel to Winnipeg. Miller, a defenseman, made the trip but is not expected to play. … Devils coach Lindy Ruff says forward Jack Hughes may join the team in Pittsburgh, where they play the Penguins on Thursday. … New Jersey will deploy new forward lines and defense pairs, with Holtz moving into the top six.