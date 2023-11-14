Latest News

Nashville Predators Tommy Novak injury status

Draisaitl fined for tripping Horvat

Islanders Bo Horvat ready for emotional return in Vancouver 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Global Series once in a lifetime for Red Wings fans

NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras injury status

Coaches Room: Proper mindset needed at all times

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Global Series blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider Nov 14

Detroit returns to work, focuses on Global Series game against Ottawa

Colorado Avalanche Seattle Kraken game recap November 13

NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

Kris Knoblauch gets win in debut as Edmonton Oilers coach

New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers game recap November 13

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Devils at Jets

DEVILS (7-5-1) at JETS (7-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Akira Schmid 

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Max Willman

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit 

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

Hischier, a forward, did not travel to Winnipeg. Miller, a defenseman, made the trip but is not expected to play. …  Devils coach Lindy Ruff says forward Jack Hughes may join the team in Pittsburgh, where they play the Penguins on Thursday. … New Jersey will deploy new forward lines and defense pairs, with Holtz moving into the top six.