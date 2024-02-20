Devils at Capitals

DEVILS (28-22-4) at CAPITALS (24-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Kevin Bahl
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd --Tom WilsonTrevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Siegenthaler is expected to return after missing 16 games because of a broken foot. … Marino (illness) did not practice Monday but did travel to Washington. … Fehervary, a defenseman who left a 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday early in the first period after falling awkwardly behind Washington’s net, is week to week. … Lindgren will start, continuing a rotation with Kuemper for a seventh consecutive game.