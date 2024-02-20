Devils at Capitals

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (28-22-4) at CAPITALS (24-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Kevin Bahl

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd --Tom WilsonTrevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Siegenthaler is expected to return after missing 16 games because of a broken foot. … Marino (illness) did not practice Monday but did travel to Washington. … Fehervary, a defenseman who left a 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday early in the first period after falling awkwardly behind Washington’s net, is week to week. … Lindgren will start, continuing a rotation with Kuemper for a seventh consecutive game.

