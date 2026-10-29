Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

DEVILS (8-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SN+
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Declan Chisholm
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Remi Poirier
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Raphael Lavoie -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Villa Heinola -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Noah Hanifin
Adin Hill
Cameron Whitehead
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Carter Hart (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)
Status Report
The Devils did not skate Thursday but will likely use the same skaters from a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … The Golden Knights are also expected to dress the same skaters from their 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Hart, a goalie, participated in the morning skate but his status for Friday remains unclear. Olofsson, a forward, also practiced in a noncontact jersey, and coach Ryan Craig said he is hopeful he can join the team for their four-game road trip which begins on Monday.