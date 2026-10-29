Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (8-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SN+

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Declan Chisholm

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Remi Poirier

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden --  William Karlsson  -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Raphael Lavoie --  Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore --  Brayden McNabb

Villa Heinola --  Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Cameron Whitehead

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Carter Hart (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Status Report

The Devils did not skate Thursday but will likely use the same skaters from a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … The Golden Knights are also expected to dress the same skaters from their 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Hart, a goalie, participated in the morning skate but his status for Friday remains unclear.  Olofsson, a forward, also practiced in a noncontact jersey, and coach Ryan Craig said he is hopeful he can join the team for their four-game road trip which begins on Monday.

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