Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

DEVILS (8-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SN+

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Declan Chisholm

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Remi Poirier

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Raphael Lavoie -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Villa Heinola -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Cameron Whitehead

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Carter Hart (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Status Report

The Devils did not skate Thursday but will likely use the same skaters from a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … The Golden Knights are also expected to dress the same skaters from their 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Hart, a goalie, participated in the morning skate but his status for Friday remains unclear. Olofsson, a forward, also practiced in a noncontact jersey, and coach Ryan Craig said he is hopeful he can join the team for their four-game road trip which begins on Monday.