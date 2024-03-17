Devils at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (32-31-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-24-7)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Curtis Lazar

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Santeri Hatakka -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman, John Marino

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier – Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Paul Cotter

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen will likely start for the Devils. He made 35 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Thompson will start his first game for Vegas since March 2. … Martinez, a defenseman, skated with the team, but will not play against the Devils.

Latest News

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, defeat slumping Devils

Stamkos, Lightning start fast, hold off Panthers

NHL Buzz: Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin has 5 points, powers Rangers past Penguins

Canadiens coach St. Louis to be away from team indefinitely due to family reasons

Red Wings end 7-game skid, cool off Sabres

Tkachuk completes hat trick in OT, Senators recover to defeat Islanders

Oshie of Capitals closing in on 'a hard 1,000 games' in NHL

NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to extend point streak when Lightning visit Panthers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 16

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Kings ‘really engaged’ in battle for Western Conference playoff berth

NHL Morning Skate for March 16