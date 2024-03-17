Devils at Golden Knights

DEVILS (32-31-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-24-7)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Curtis Lazar

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Santeri Hatakka -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman, John Marino

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier – Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Paul Cotter

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen will likely start for the Devils. He made 35 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Thompson will start his first game for Vegas since March 2. … Martinez, a defenseman, skated with the team, but will not play against the Devils.