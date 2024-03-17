Devils at Golden Knights

DEVILS (32-31-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-24-7)
3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Curtis Lazar
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Santeri Hatakka -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman, John Marino
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier – Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Paul Cotter
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen will likely start for the Devils. He made 35 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Thompson will start his first game for Vegas since March 2. … Martinez, a defenseman, skated with the team, but will not play against the Devils.