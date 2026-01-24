Glass has 3 points, Devils hold off Canucks

Just 40 seconds later, Glass and the Devils fourth line scored again to put them ahead 3-0 at 3:14. Glass went to the left edge of the crease and jumped while deflecting Hameenaho’s shot from the left point between his own legs and those of Lankinen.

“Glass has been unbelievable as of late,” Brown said. “We got a nice mix. Four lines that can contribute, and being able to roll four lines, keep the pace up, it's easier to check hard when you're fresh.”

Karlsson scored off the rush for Vancouver at 9:47, chipping a rebound past Markstrom after Nils Hoglander’s wrist shot through a defender bounced out of Markstrom's glove in front.

New Jersey had a chance to extend its lead with a high-sticking double minor penalty on Vancouver forward Conor Garland, however, it was Blueger who scored short-handed instead at 11:59 to make it 3-2. With a 3-on-1 advantage, Blueger took a lateral pass from Drew O’Connor at the right hash marks and shot back the other way over Markstrom’s blocker. It was Blueger's first point in his second game back after a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 19 held him out of the lineup.

“I was just waiting for him (O'Connor) to pass it over, and he made a great play,” Blueger said.

Brown restored the two-goal lead before the power play expired, shooting over Lankinen’s glove after being left unchecked near the right hash marks to make it 4-2 at 15:12.

“That was huge,” Brown said. “Our power play hasn't exactly been clicking as of late, and for the power play to almost win us the game tonight with those two goals is pretty important.”

New Jersey finished 2-for-2 on the power play. The Canucks were 0-for-2 on the power play and their penalty kill has given up eight goals on 15 chances over the past five games.

“Our 'PK' gave them two,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “We got tired on the last one, and kind of drifted out of our quadrants when they had full control.”

Zeev Buium scored his second goal as a Canuck to make it 4-3 at 18:12. Buium, who was acquired as part of the Dec. 12 trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, cut to the net to collect his own rebound from the high slot, pulling it out of a pile and snapping it past a prone Markstrom.

It was Buium's first goal in 18 games, with his last having been scored in his first game with Vancouver on Dec. 14, also against New Jersey.

“Just take what's given, use my feet and try to make a play,” Buium said. “We got a couple picks so it makes it easy for me to kind of attack downhill, and then also create net-front presence.”

Glass got behind the Canucks defense and converted a partial breakaway with a close-range shot over the blocker side pad of Lankinen to make it 5-3 at 11:03 of the third period.

“They were kind of taking it to us a little bit there, so kind of changed momentum and it was good,” Glass, who has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games, said. “It's always a nice feeling to score, and I feel like I have a smile on my face every time I do it, so it's a good feeling, but my linemates have been playing great and everybody is chipping in.”

With Lankinen pulled for the extra attacker, Brock Boeser scored at 18:48 for the 5-4 final. He got the rebound of Karlsson's shot off Markstrom's right pad and put it in past Markstrom's left.

NOTES: New Jersey is 18-0-0 this season when leading after two periods. … Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton had one assist to extend his point streak to six games (seven assists). … Canucks forward Filip Chytil had three shots and one hit in 18:29 in his first game back – and his 400th in the NHL – after missing 44 games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 19.