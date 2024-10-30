Devils at Canucks projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (6-4-2) at CANUCKS (4-1-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Nils Aman, Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Lazar, a center, did not travel with the Devils on their three-game western Canada road trip after being injured during a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and was still being evaluated, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Dowling was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his season debut in Lazar’s spot. … Bastian takes the spot of MacDermid, a forward, after being scratched the past two games. … Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous five games. … Bains moves up to the second line in place of Hoglander.

