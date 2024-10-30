Devils at Canucks projected lineups

DEVILS (6-4-2) at CANUCKS (4-1-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Nils Aman, Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
Lazar, a center, did not travel with the Devils on their three-game western Canada road trip after being injured during a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and was still being evaluated, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Dowling was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his season debut in Lazar’s spot. … Bastian takes the spot of MacDermid, a forward, after being scratched the past two games. … Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous five games. … Bains moves up to the second line in place of Hoglander.