Devils at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (26-22-2) at CANUCKS (17-28-5)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same lineup they used in back-to-back wins at the Calgary Flames (2-1 in overtime) and Edmonton Oilers (2-1) on Monday and Tuesday. … Chytil will return after missing 44 games with a concussion; the center was injured Oct. 19. ... Sasson, a center, comes out of the lineup.

