Devils at Canucks projected lineups

DEVILS (26-22-2) at CANUCKS (17-28-5)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Devils will dress the same lineup they used in back-to-back wins at the Calgary Flames (2-1 in overtime) and Edmonton Oilers (2-1) on Monday and Tuesday. … Chytil will return after missing 44 games with a concussion; the center was injured Oct. 19. ... Sasson, a center, comes out of the lineup.