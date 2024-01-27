Devils at Lightning

DEVILS (24-19-3) at LIGHTNING (26-18-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSUN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Ondrej Palat
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Justin Dowling -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Max Willman, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary
Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin De Haan -- Nick Perbix
Emil Lilleberg -- Maxwell Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)
Status report
Haula (personal) did not practice Friday. ... Devils coach Lindy Ruff was not on the ice for practice Friday after taking a puck to the head during a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. His status for Saturday will be determined before the game. ... The Lightning held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Defensemen Sergachev and Cernak and Jeannot, a forward, each took part; all three players are expected to return after the All-Star break.