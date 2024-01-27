Devils at Lightning

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
DEVILS (24-19-3) at LIGHTNING (26-18-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSUN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Ondrej Palat

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Justin Dowling -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Max Willman, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin De Haan -- Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg -- Maxwell Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Status report

Haula (personal) did not practice Friday. ... Devils coach Lindy Ruff was not on the ice for practice Friday after taking a puck to the head during a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. His status for Saturday will be determined before the game. ... The Lightning held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Defensemen Sergachev and Cernak and Jeannot, a forward, each took part; all three players are expected to return after the All-Star break.

