Devils at Lightning

DEVILS (21-15-2) at LIGHTNING (20-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSUN
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz
Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (broken foot)
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Austin Waston -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin De Haan -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
Status report
Each team held a full morning skate. ...Meier, a forward, has begun light skating, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. He is not yet cleared to practice. ...Siegenthaler, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 9. ...Goncalves was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will play. ...Sergachev, a defenseman, has stopped skating activities and remains out indefinitely.