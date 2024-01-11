Devils at Lightning

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (21-15-2) at LIGHTNING (20-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSUN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz

Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (broken foot)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Austin Waston -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin De Haan -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body)

Status report

Each team held a full morning skate. ...Meier, a forward, has begun light skating, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. He is not yet cleared to practice. ...Siegenthaler, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 9. ...Goncalves was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will play. ...Sergachev, a defenseman, has stopped skating activities and remains out indefinitely.

