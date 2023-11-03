Devils at Blues

DEVILS (6-2-1) at BLUES (3-4-1)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 22 saves Thursday. ... Hischier and Nosek, each a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, did not accompany New Jersey on its four-game road trip. ... Binnington will start for the seventh time in nine games. ... Bortuzzo will replace Tucker, a defenseman.