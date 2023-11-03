Devils at Blues

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers

NHL Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers, won't play against Sabres
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE takeaways this week
On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win
Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators
Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bratt has 4 points, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win
Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10
2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

Devils at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (6-2-1) at BLUES (3-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 22 saves Thursday. ... Hischier and Nosek, each a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, did not accompany New Jersey on its four-game road trip. ... Binnington will start for the seventh time in nine games. ... Bortuzzo will replace Tucker, a defenseman.