Devils at Blues

DEVILS (6-2-1) at BLUES (3-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 22 saves Thursday. ... Hischier and Nosek, each a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, did not accompany New Jersey on its four-game road trip. ... Binnington will start for the seventh time in nine games. ... Bortuzzo will replace Tucker, a defenseman.