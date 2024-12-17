Devils at Blues projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Colton White

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Lazar will play after missing 21 games with a knee injury and replace Dowling, a forward. ... Faksa took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. Coach Jim Montgomery said, "He's getting closer. A real good sign today." ... Sundqvist will replace Texier, a forward, after being a healthy scratch Sunday.