Devils at Blues projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Colton White
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
Lazar will play after missing 21 games with a knee injury and replace Dowling, a forward. ... Faksa took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. Coach Jim Montgomery said, "He's getting closer. A real good sign today." ... Sundqvist will replace Texier, a forward, after being a healthy scratch Sunday.