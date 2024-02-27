Devils at Sharks

DEVILS (29-25-4) at SHARKS (15-36-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SNO, SNE
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brendan Smith
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina
Alexander Barabanov -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk, Givani Smith
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Meier will play his first game against the Sharks since being traded to the Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. ... Daws will make his eighth start in nine games after Schmid made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday... Blackwood and Kahkonen will alternate starts for the sixth straight game. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but will miss his second consecutive game.