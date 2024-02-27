Devils at Sharks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (29-25-4) at SHARKS (15-36-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brendan Smith

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina

Alexander Barabanov -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk, Givani Smith 

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Meier will play his first game against the Sharks since being traded to the Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. ... Daws will make his eighth start in nine games after Schmid made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday... Blackwood and Kahkonen will alternate starts for the sixth straight game. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but will miss his second consecutive game.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rust week to week for Penguins with upper-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

Senators need 'to continue to learn' after loss to Capitals

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament ‘just awesome’ after 64 years

NHL Buzz: Guentzel skates for 1st time since injury, Rust being evaluated by Penguins

Grubauer makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Bruins in shootout

Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers defeat Kings to end 3-game skid

Horvat scores in OT, Islanders defeat Stars

Parise talks Stanley Cup chase, signing with Avalanche in Q&A with NHL.com

Teams approaching 'playoff mode' at this point of season

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff chances of Stars, Avalanche

Lapierre scores twice in 2nd, lifts Capitals past Senators

Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video