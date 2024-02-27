Devils at Sharks

DEVILS (29-25-4) at SHARKS (15-36-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brendan Smith

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina

Alexander Barabanov -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk, Givani Smith

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Meier will play his first game against the Sharks since being traded to the Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. ... Daws will make his eighth start in nine games after Schmid made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday... Blackwood and Kahkonen will alternate starts for the sixth straight game. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but will miss his second consecutive game.