Devils at Penguins projected lineups

DEVILS (29-19-6) at PENGUINS (22-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Danton Heinen
Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Status report
Haula will be a game-time decision after missing 12 games with an ankle injury; he practiced Monday at second-line center. ... Malkin skated on an individual basis before practice Monday and took part in the Penguins optional morning skate Tuesday. The center remains week to week and will miss his fourth straight game.