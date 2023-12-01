Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 

Luke Hughes scored a one-timer from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush with Jack Hughes for the game-winning goal.

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (11-9-1), which matched a season-high with its third straight victory.

Morgan Frost, Sean Walker and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (11-10-2), which has lost four of five. Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Alexander Holtz made it 1-0 at 3:10 of the first period when he scored from the slot.

Jack Hughes finished a 2-on-1 with Toffoli to give the Devils a 2-0 lead at 15:12. It was Hughes' fourth-straight game with a goal against the Flyers.

Frost made it 2-1 at 11:49 of the second period with a power-play goal. It was Philadelphia's first on the man-advantage in five games, ending a 0-for-12 skid.

Toffoli's power-play goal made it 3-1 at 4:31 of the third period.

Walker scored with a shot from the left point to make it 3-2 at 15:00.

Foerster tied the game 3-3 with a 6-on-4 power-play goal at 19:09. With Hart out for an extra attacker, Foerster tipped Laughton's shot from the point past Schmid.