Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 

PHILADELPHIA -- Luke Hughes scored 28 seconds into overtime, and Akira Schmid made 44 saves for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Luke Hughes scored a one-timer from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush with Jack Hughes for the game-winning goal.
Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (11-9-1), which matched a season-high with its third straight victory.
Morgan Frost, Sean Walker and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (11-10-2), which has lost four of five. Carter Hart made 31 saves.
Alexander Holtz made it 1-0 at 3:10 of the first period when he scored from the slot.
Jack Hughes finished a 2-on-1 with Toffoli to give the Devils a 2-0 lead at 15:12. It was Hughes' fourth-straight game with a goal against the Flyers.
Frost made it 2-1 at 11:49 of the second period with a power-play goal. It was Philadelphia's first on the man-advantage in five games, ending a 0-for-12 skid.
Toffoli's power-play goal made it 3-1 at 4:31 of the third period.
Walker scored with a shot from the left point to make it 3-2 at 15:00.
Foerster tied the game 3-3 with a 6-on-4 power-play goal at 19:09. With Hart out for an extra attacker, Foerster tipped Laughton's shot from the point past Schmid.