Devils at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (33-25-6) at FLYERS (27-29-8)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Cam York, Givani Smith

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

The Devils recalled Sprong from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday and he will make his New Jersey debut after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Glass, Dumoulin and Cholowski each is also expected to debut for New Jersey on Sunday; Glass was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Cholowski from the New York Islanders, each on Friday, and Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... The Devils assigned defenseman Seamus Casey to Utica on Saturday. ... Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... York could play after the defenseman was scratched Saturday.

