Devils at Flyers projected lineups

DEVILS (33-25-6) at FLYERS (27-29-8)
1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Cam York, Givani Smith
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)
Status report
The Devils recalled Sprong from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday and he will make his New Jersey debut after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Glass, Dumoulin and Cholowski each is also expected to debut for New Jersey on Sunday; Glass was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Cholowski from the New York Islanders, each on Friday, and Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... The Devils assigned defenseman Seamus Casey to Utica on Saturday. ... Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... York could play after the defenseman was scratched Saturday.