Devils at Flyers projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Brian Halonen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (undisclosed), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Anthony Richard

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)

Status report

Hischier will not play; the center returned to New Jersey for evaluation. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he's unsure how long Hischier could be out. ... Jack Hughes missed the morning skate but will play. ... Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said the lineup was in question because "we've got some nicks, sickness. I'm still not sure what the lineup is going to be." ... Poehling skated before practice Sunday, but there is no timeline for the forward to return. ... Zamula did not practice Sunday or Monday, and the defenseman could miss his second straight game. ... Laughton is expected to play after missing three games for personal reasons. ... Deslauriers skated on his own prior to the morning skate. The forward hasn’t played since Nov. 9.