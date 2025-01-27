Devils at Flyers projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Brian Halonen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (undisclosed), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Anthony Richard
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)
Status report
Hischier will not play; the center returned to New Jersey for evaluation. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he's unsure how long Hischier could be out. ... Jack Hughes missed the morning skate but will play. ... Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said the lineup was in question because "we've got some nicks, sickness. I'm still not sure what the lineup is going to be." ... Poehling skated before practice Sunday, but there is no timeline for the forward to return. ... Zamula did not practice Sunday or Monday, and the defenseman could miss his second straight game. ... Laughton is expected to play after missing three games for personal reasons. ... Deslauriers skated on his own prior to the morning skate. The forward hasn’t played since Nov. 9.