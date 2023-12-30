Bratt has 4 points, Devils cruise past Senators for 3rd straight win

“That was a lot of fun,” Daws said. “Obviously, I was pretty nervous for the first period and getting the first couple of shots, but after that I kind of settled into it and settled into the pace of the game. I’m happy to get the win.”

Daws missed six months after having hip surgery in June. He was recalled Wednesday after a three-game conditioning stint with Utica of the American Hockey League.

“A great first game,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said of Daws' performance. “He probably made three or four game-changing saves that, you know, momentum could’ve went either way.”

Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils (19-13-2), who have won three straight after losing three in a row.

“Everybody played fantastic,” Daws said. “It was a full 60-minute effort from everybody, which was huge. Obviously, I can’t take all the credit for the game; they did basically everything, they made my job really easy tonight.”

Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Senators (13-18-0), who had won two straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves.

“I don’t think that we were very effective,” Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. “We didn’t play to our game. When I look at the game, we had a lot of frustrations tonight. To me, we took a step back. It reminded me a little bit about when I took over (on Dec. 18).”

New Jersey was 2-for-4 on the power play; Ottawa was 0-for-4.

“The penalty-killing did a fantastic job tonight,” Ruff said. “And part of it was we got a couple of big saves that allowed us to keep them off the board.”

Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 9:47 of the first period when he took a centering pass from Brady Tkachuk and slipped the puck under the outstretched glove of Daws in tight. It was Batherson’s fourth goal in four games.

Jack Hughes tied it 1-1 at 13:10 on the power play with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot that went under Korpisalo’s left arm.

“They obviously got a few goals on the power play tonight,” Batherson said. “That’s a really good top six over there. You give them time and space and they’re going to score. That’s what happened there.”

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 19:52, also scoring on the power play with a wrist shot into the top right corner from the right slot.

“This was a huge game for us,” Bratt said. “We really needed these two points. It was a full team effort and obviously Nico played great in net and helped us out getting this win.”