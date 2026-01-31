Devils at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
DEVILS (28–24-2) at SENATORS (25-21-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Luke Glendening -- Juho Lammikko

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body), Nico Hischier (illness)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Status report

Jack Hughes will not play; the center is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Hischier, a center, will be a game-time decision. ... Glass will return after missing the game Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Ullmark will return and make his first start since taking a leave of absence Dec. 28; he has missed 16 games. ... Halliday will return after missing a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... The Senators assigned forward Xavier Borgault to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

