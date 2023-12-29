Devils at Senators

DEVILS (18-13-2) at SENATORS (13-17-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Curtis Lazar

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Brendan Smith

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (leg), Zack MacEwen (hamstring), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Friday that included Lazar, who is questionable after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Korpisalo is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Joseph practiced in a no-contact jersey Friday for the first time since the forward was injured in a 5-4 loss at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15. … Chabot, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, and Chartier, a forward who has missed five games, each continue to practice in no-contact jerseys; the three are expected to return sometime during Ottawa's upcoming road trip from Jan. 2-11, coach Jacques Martin said.