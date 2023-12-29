Devils at Senators

DEVILS (18-13-2) at SENATORS (13-17-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Curtis Lazar
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Brendan Smith
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (leg), Zack MacEwen (hamstring), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate Friday that included Lazar, who is questionable after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Korpisalo is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Joseph practiced in a no-contact jersey Friday for the first time since the forward was injured in a 5-4 loss at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15. … Chabot, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, and Chartier, a forward who has missed five games, each continue to practice in no-contact jerseys; the three are expected to return sometime during Ottawa's upcoming road trip from Jan. 2-11, coach Jacques Martin said.