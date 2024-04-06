Devils at Senators

DEVILS (36-36-4) at SENATORS (33-38-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik
Bokondji Imama -- Parker Kelly -- Boris Katchouk
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
Marino will not play and is questionable to face the Nashville Predators on Sunday; the defenseman was injured during a line brawl in a 4-3 loss ato the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday with 10 skaters and two goalies. … Allen will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Foote, a defenseman who has not played this season, will join the Devils on Sunday, coach Travis Green said. … Chabot will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Stutzle is day to day; the center was slow to get up after taking a hit from Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during in a 6-0 loss Thursday. … Forsberg will start after making 12 saves in relief of Korpisalo against Florida. ... Imama, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not take line rushes during its morning skate Saturday. ... Coach Jacques Martin said there will be some lineup changes.