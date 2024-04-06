Devils at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (36-36-4) at SENATORS (33-38-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik

Bokondji Imama -- Parker Kelly -- Boris Katchouk

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

Marino will not play and is questionable to face the Nashville Predators on Sunday; the defenseman was injured during a line brawl in a 4-3 loss ato the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday with 10 skaters and two goalies. … Allen will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Foote, a defenseman who has not played this season, will join the Devils on Sunday, coach Travis Green said. … Chabot will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Stutzle is day to day; the center was slow to get up after taking a hit from Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during in a 6-0 loss Thursday. … Forsberg will start after making 12 saves in relief of Korpisalo against Florida. ... Imama, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not take line rushes during its morning skate Saturday. ... Coach Jacques Martin said there will be some lineup changes.

