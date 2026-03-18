Devils at Rangers projected lineups

DEVILS (34-31-2) at RANGERS (28-31-8)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom will make his second straight start after making 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Quick is expected to make his first start in four games.