Devils at Rangers projected lineups

DEVILS (34-31-2) at RANGERS (28-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom will make his second straight start after making 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Quick is expected to make his first start in four games.