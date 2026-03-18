Devils at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (34-31-2) at RANGERS (28-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom will make his second straight start after making 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Quick is expected to make his first start in four games.

Latest News

Crosby to return for Penguins against Hurricanes

NHL Status Report: Jensen out 6 weeks for Senators 

Post-Olympic buzz fueling tight races for Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bettman says

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sabres enjoying 'great chemistry,' having fun during push for playoffs: GM

NHL On Tap: Senators visit Capitals looking to close in on wild card

Jarvis fined maximum for high-sticking in Hurricanes game

NHL EDGE stats: Kucherov building strong case for Hart Trophy

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blue Jackets ‘very lucky’ to hire Bowness, GM says 

Hutson to make NHL debut with Capitals against Senators

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Draisaitl injury could be ‘blessing in disguise’ for Oilers, GM says

Trotz at peace with decision to retire as Predators GM

NHL, For Bare Feet unveil player-designed sock collection to support Down Syndrome

Kucherov gets hat trick, 2 assists to power Lightning past Kraken