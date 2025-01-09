Devils at Rangers projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hishier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Tomas Tatar

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Arthur Kaliyev -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Shesterkin will return and start after missing four games on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. ... The Rangers returned goalie Louis Domingue to Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Rempe will also return following an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20; he will replace Vesey, a forward. … Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Chytil, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday; Kaliyev will replace Chytil in the lineup and Brodzinski will take his spot as the center on the third line. ... Cuylle will move up to the second line, where Brodzinski played left wing the past two games. … Kreider will miss his third straight game; the forward is on injured reserve.