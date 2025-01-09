Devils at Rangers projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hishier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Tomas Tatar
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Arthur Kaliyev -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Shesterkin will return and start after missing four games on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. ... The Rangers returned goalie Louis Domingue to Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Rempe will also return following an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20; he will replace Vesey, a forward. … Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Chytil, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday; Kaliyev will replace Chytil in the lineup and Brodzinski will take his spot as the center on the third line. ... Cuylle will move up to the second line, where Brodzinski played left wing the past two games. … Kreider will miss his third straight game; the forward is on injured reserve.