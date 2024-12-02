Devils at Rangers projected lineups

DEVILS (16-9-2) at RANGERS (13-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Mike Hardman -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee), Tomas Tatar (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kaapo Kakko
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)
Status report
Jack Hughes was not at the Devils' morning skate, but he is expected to play. Bastian, a forward, was Hughes' placeholder on the top line. … New Jersey recalled Hardman and Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday; they are expected to play. Shane Bowers was sent to Utica. … Tatar, a forward, is expected to miss his second consecutive game. He's day to day. … Berard, a forward, did not participate in the Rangers' morning skate and will not play. He's day to day after playing all four games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Nov. 24. … Brodzinski and Smith will play after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Vesey, a forward, will be scratched for the first time in 14 games.