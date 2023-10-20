Devils at Islanders

DEVILS (1-1-1) at ISLANDERS (2-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG, NHLN

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat – Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Nate Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Erik Haula (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, skated Friday morning for the first time since Saturday but will miss his second straight game. … Sorokin is likely to make his third straight start after making 14 saves in a 1-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.