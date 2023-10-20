Latest News

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Devils at Islanders

DEVILS (1-1-1) at ISLANDERS (2-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG, NHLN

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat – Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Nate Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Erik Haula (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, skated Friday morning for the first time since Saturday but will miss his second straight game. … Sorokin is likely to make his third straight start after making 14 saves in a 1-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.