Devils at Islanders

DEVILS (1-1-1) at ISLANDERS (2-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG, NHLN
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat – Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Dawson Mercer -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Nate Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Colin Miller
Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Erik Haula (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, skated Friday morning for the first time since Saturday but will miss his second straight game. … Sorokin is likely to make his third straight start after making 14 saves in a 1-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.