Devils at Islanders projected lineups

DEVILS (9-5-2) at ISLANDERS (6-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Devils projected lineups
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play. ... The Devils returned defenseman Simon Nemec to Utica. ... Romanov will miss his fourth straight game but the defenseman skated on his own Saturday and will travel with the Islanders on their upcoming five-game road trip. ... Reilly, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.