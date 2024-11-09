Devils at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (9-5-2) at ISLANDERS (6-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Devils projected lineups

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play. ... The Devils returned defenseman Simon Nemec to Utica. ... Romanov will miss his fourth straight game but the defenseman skated on his own Saturday and will travel with the Islanders on their upcoming five-game road trip. ... Reilly, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.

