Devils at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (11-5-0) at ISLANDERS (7-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Brenden Dillon

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton -- Matthew Kessel

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Scott Mayfield

Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Cal Ritchie (lower body), Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn ACL)

Status report

Allen will start the opener of a back-to-back for the Devils, who visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Hutton will make his Islanders debut after signing a one-year contract Thursday. He was on a professional tryout agreement.

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