Devils at Islanders projected lineups

DEVILS (11-5-0) at ISLANDERS (7-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Brenden Dillon
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Ben Hutton -- Matthew Kessel
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Scott Mayfield
Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Cal Ritchie (lower body), Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn ACL)
Status report
Allen will start the opener of a back-to-back for the Devils, who visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Hutton will make his Islanders debut after signing a one-year contract Thursday. He was on a professional tryout agreement.