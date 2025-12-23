Devils at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (20-15-1) at ISLANDERS (19-13-4)

7 p.m. ET (MSGSN2, MSGSN)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Emil Heineman -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Barzal missed the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … Sorokin, a goalie, will not play due to a nagging issue but is expected back following the holiday break. … Hogberg, a goalie, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

