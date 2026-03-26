Devils at Predators projected lineups

DEVILS (36-32-2) at PREDATORS (34-28-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Status report
Gritsyuk did not participate in the morning skate and is week to week after leaving in the third period of a 6-4 win at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday; Dadonov is expected to replace him in the lineup. … Annunen is expected to make his third start in five games.