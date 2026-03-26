Devils at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (36-32-2) at PREDATORS (34-28-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Status report

Gritsyuk did not participate in the morning skate and is week to week after leaving in the third period of a 6-4 win at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday; Dadonov is expected to replace him in the lineup. … Annunen is expected to make his third start in five games.

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