Devils at Wild

DEVILS (5-2-1) at WILD (3-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body), Nico Hischier (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Status report

Neither Hischier, a center, Nosek, a forward, or Miller, a defenseman, traveled on the Devils' four-game road trip. … Vanecek was in the starter's crease at the Devils' morning skate and is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Boldy returns after missing seven games with an upper body injury. … Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the Amerian Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Gustavsson will start after Fleury started the previous two games.