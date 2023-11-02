Devils at Wild

DEVILS (5-2-1) at WILD (3-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body), Nico Hischier (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Status report
Neither Hischier, a center, Nosek, a forward, or Miller, a defenseman, traveled on the Devils' four-game road trip. … Vanecek was in the starter's crease at the Devils' morning skate and is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Boldy returns after missing seven games with an upper body injury. … Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the Amerian Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Gustavsson will start after Fleury started the previous two games.