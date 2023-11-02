Latest News

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
NHL Buzz: Boldy to return for Wild against Devils
NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Devils at Wild

DEVILS (5-2-1) at WILD (3-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body), Nico Hischier (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Status report

Neither Hischier, a center, Nosek, a forward, or Miller, a defenseman, traveled on the Devils' four-game road trip. … Vanecek was in the starter's crease at the Devils' morning skate and is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Boldy returns after missing seven games with an upper body injury. … Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the Amerian Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Gustavsson will start after Fleury started the previous two games.