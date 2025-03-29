Devils at Wild projected lineups

DEVILS (38-29-7) at WILD (41-27-5)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate; the Devils will play the second a back-to-back after a 4-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Hughes did not play because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated before the game. … Fleury is expected to start for the second time in three games.