Devils at Wild projected lineups

DEVILS (38-29-7) at WILD (41-27-5)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)
Wild projected lineup
Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate; the Devils will play the second a back-to-back after a 4-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Hughes did not play because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated before the game. … Fleury is expected to start for the second time in three games.