Devils at Kings projected lineups

DEVILS (8-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-4)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, KCAL

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier -- Juho Lammikko -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Seamus Casey

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Trevor Moore, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Brown, a forward, is day to day. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … The availability of Moore, a forward, is unclear after he did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for personal reasons.

