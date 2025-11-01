Devils at Kings projected lineups

DEVILS (8-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-4)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, KCAL
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Timo Meier -- Juho Lammikko -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Seamus Casey
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Trevor Moore, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
Brown, a forward, is day to day. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … The availability of Moore, a forward, is unclear after he did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for personal reasons.