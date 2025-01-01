Devils at Kings projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev,
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Lewis, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday, but will not play. He has been out since Nov. 30.