Devils at Kings projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev,

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Lewis, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday, but will not play. He has been out since Nov. 30.