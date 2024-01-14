Daws, Devils stop Panthers winning streak at 9

Makes 36 saves for New Jersey; Reinhart scores in 6th straight for Florida

Recap: Devils @ Panthers

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Nico Daws made 36 saves, and the New Jersey Devils ended the Florida Panthers’ nine-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula and John Marino scored for New Jersey (22-15-3), which had lost two straight.

Sam Reinhart scored for a sixth straight game, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for Florida (27-13-2), which hadn’t lost since Dec. 21 (4-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home).

Bobrovsky was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in the fan vote.

It was the third-longest winning streak in Panthers history. Florida won 13 in a row from March 29-April 23, 2022, and 12 straight from Dec. 15, 2015-Jan. 10, 2016.

Holtz gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:50 of the first period when he threw the puck toward the net from the right face-off circle. It went off the stick of Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and over Bobrovsky’s shoulder.

Bratt made it 2-0 at 14:45, and Haula pushed it to 3-0 at 3:51 of the second period, scoring from the left circle off a back pass from Nico Hischier on the rush.

Reinhart cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 19:27. He scored on a one-timer in the slot after Matthew Tkachuk fed him with a between-the-legs pass from in front of the net.

Marino scored into an empty net at 19:41 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 13

Stamkos has 3 points, Lightning defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row
Seattle Kraken Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 13

Kraken defeat Blue Jackets for 9th straight win, extend point streak to 13
final seven players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster
Vancouver Canucks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 13

Demko makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Sabres for 5th straight win
NHL adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

NHL, adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game
NHL Buzz news and notes January 13

NHL Buzz: Eichel to 'miss a little bit of time' for Golden Knights
Pete DeBoer Alabama Crimson Tide mixup Dallas Stars 

Stars coach DeBoer addresses name mixup, is not going to coach Alabama football team
Auston Matthews Mitch Marner meet fans who started lemonade stand to attend game 

Matthews, Marner meet young siblings who sold lemonade to attend Maple Leafs game
Former Flyers defenseman Glen Cochrane dies at 65

Cochrane, former Flyers defenseman, dies at 65
1st 10 chosen for new look 2024 NHL All Star Skills competition

Matthews, Makar, Pastrnak among 1st 10 chosen for new-look All-Star Skills competition
Winnipeg Jets Nate Schmidt yellow gloves fashion statement

Schmidt makes fashion statement, stays warm with yellow gloves before Jets game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
New York Rangers Washington Capitals game recap January 13

Capitals use 3rd-period comeback to hand Rangers 4th loss in row
Start time updates for games on January 15

NHL announces start time changes to Sharks-Sabres, Kraken-Penguins on Monday
Statement from National Hockey League

NHL statement on IIHF, Israel national team
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL