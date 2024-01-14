Daws, Devils stop Panthers winning streak at 9

Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula and John Marino scored for New Jersey (22-15-3), which had lost two straight.

Sam Reinhart scored for a sixth straight game, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for Florida (27-13-2), which hadn’t lost since Dec. 21 (4-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home).

Bobrovsky was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in the fan vote.

It was the third-longest winning streak in Panthers history. Florida won 13 in a row from March 29-April 23, 2022, and 12 straight from Dec. 15, 2015-Jan. 10, 2016.

Holtz gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:50 of the first period when he threw the puck toward the net from the right face-off circle. It went off the stick of Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and over Bobrovsky’s shoulder.

Bratt made it 2-0 at 14:45, and Haula pushed it to 3-0 at 3:51 of the second period, scoring from the left circle off a back pass from Nico Hischier on the rush.

Reinhart cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 19:27. He scored on a one-timer in the slot after Matthew Tkachuk fed him with a between-the-legs pass from in front of the net.

Marino scored into an empty net at 19:41 of the third period for the 4-1 final.