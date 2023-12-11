McDavid scores again, Oilers defeat Devils for 7th straight win

Forward extends point streak to 9, Bouchard pushes own run to 11 for Edmonton

Recap: Devils @ Oilers 12.10.23

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, and the Edmonton Oilers won their seventh straight with a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Evan Bouchard scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, and Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (12-12-1). Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.

McDavid has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and Bouchard has 15 points (five goals, 11 assists) during their point streaks.

Jesper Bratt scored, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (14-11-1), who had won three straight.

Connor Brown appeared to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 4:32 of the first period, but the Devils successfully challenged that Kane interfered with Schmid in the crease.

Edmonton then took a 1-0 lead at 18:36 when Derek Ryan took a pass from behind the net by Sam Gagner and beat Schmid from in front.

Bouchard’s one-timer from the point on the power play pushed it to 2-0 at 14:20 of the second period.

McDavid put the Oilers ahead 3-0 at 4:23 of the third period after Kane won the puck from Schmid behind the net and passed it to McDavid in front for a tap in.

New Jersey cut the lead to 3-1 just 30 seconds later, when Bratt deflected in a pass from Nico Hischier.

Kane scored an empty-net goal at 16:52 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart has NHL career-high 4 assists, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes December 10

NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract
Detroit Red Wings David Perron to have disciplinary hearing

Perron to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game
NHL On Tap news and notes December 10

NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Ovechkin, Capitals
NHL morning skate for December 10

Morning Skate for December 10
NHL betting odds for December 10 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 10
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Carolina Hurricanes Vancouver Canucks game recap December 9

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks hand Hurricanes 4th straight loss
Philadelphia Flyers Colorado Avalanche game recap December 9

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win
Tampa Bay Lightning Seattle Kraken game recap December 9

Lightning win in OT, hand Kraken 7th straight loss
Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings