McDavid scores again, Oilers defeat Devils for 7th straight win

Evan Bouchard scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, and Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (12-12-1). Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.

McDavid has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and Bouchard has 15 points (five goals, 11 assists) during their point streaks.

Jesper Bratt scored, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (14-11-1), who had won three straight.

Connor Brown appeared to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 4:32 of the first period, but the Devils successfully challenged that Kane interfered with Schmid in the crease.

Edmonton then took a 1-0 lead at 18:36 when Derek Ryan took a pass from behind the net by Sam Gagner and beat Schmid from in front.

Bouchard’s one-timer from the point on the power play pushed it to 2-0 at 14:20 of the second period.

McDavid put the Oilers ahead 3-0 at 4:23 of the third period after Kane won the puck from Schmid behind the net and passed it to McDavid in front for a tap in.

New Jersey cut the lead to 3-1 just 30 seconds later, when Bratt deflected in a pass from Nico Hischier.

Kane scored an empty-net goal at 16:52 for the 4-1 final.