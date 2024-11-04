Devils at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (7-5-2) at OILERS (6-5-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Derek Ryan -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak – Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Drake Caggiula, Travis Dermott

Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place. ... MacDermid will play after being a healthy scratch against the Calgary Flames on Friday. He'll replace Bastian, a forward who left that game during the first period. ... McDavid took part in Edmonton's optional morning skate but the forward remains out for potentially another week. ... Stecher, who was scratched against the Flames on Sunday, will re-enter the lineup in an ongoing rotation on defense, with Dermott sitting out Monday. ... Ryan, also scratched Sunday, will play with Caggiula, a forward, coming out. ... Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 29 saves in a 4-2 win Sunday.

