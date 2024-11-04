Devils at Oilers projected lineups

DEVILS (7-5-2) at OILERS (6-5-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Derek Ryan -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak – Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Drake Caggiula, Travis Dermott
Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place. ... MacDermid will play after being a healthy scratch against the Calgary Flames on Friday. He'll replace Bastian, a forward who left that game during the first period. ... McDavid took part in Edmonton's optional morning skate but the forward remains out for potentially another week. ... Stecher, who was scratched against the Flames on Sunday, will re-enter the lineup in an ongoing rotation on defense, with Dermott sitting out Monday. ... Ryan, also scratched Sunday, will play with Caggiula, a forward, coming out. ... Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 29 saves in a 4-2 win Sunday.