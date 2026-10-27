Devils at Stars projected lineups

DEVILS (7-4-0) at STARS (7-3-1)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brendan Dillon -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Remi Poirier

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn -- Arttu Hyry -- Dylan Hryckowian

Colin Blackwell -- Justin Hryckowian -- Matthew Seminoff

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)

Status report

Hellebuyck will make his Devils and season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Steel, a forward, will miss his second straight game but could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Lindell is skating, but Gulutzan said the defenseman is still 4-5 days away from returning. He last played Oct. 17.