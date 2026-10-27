Devils at Stars projected lineups

DEVILS (7-4-0) at STARS (7-3-1)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brendan Dillon -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Remi Poirier
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn -- Arttu Hyry -- Dylan Hryckowian
Colin Blackwell -- Justin Hryckowian -- Matthew Seminoff
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)
Status report
Hellebuyck will make his Devils and season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Steel, a forward, will miss his second straight game but could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Lindell is skating, but Gulutzan said the defenseman is still 4-5 days away from returning. He last played Oct. 17.