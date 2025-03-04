Devils at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (33-23-6) at STARS (39-19-2)

8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Justin Dowling -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

No update was provided on Jack Hughes; the center was injured late in the third period of a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Mercer replaced Hughes in line rushes during the Devils morning skate Tuesday. ... Bichsel will return after missing three games because of a concussion. ... The Stars will dress the same forward lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

