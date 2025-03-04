Devils at Stars projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Justin Dowling -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
No update was provided on Jack Hughes; the center was injured late in the third period of a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Mercer replaced Hughes in line rushes during the Devils morning skate Tuesday. ... Bichsel will return after missing three games because of a concussion. ... The Stars will dress the same forward lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.