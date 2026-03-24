Devils at Stars projected lineups

DEVILS (35-32-2) at STARS (43-16-11)
8 p.m. ET; MORE27, Victory+, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
The Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Rantanen participated in the Stars morning skate, but the forward is expected to miss his 14th straight game after being injured playing for Team Finland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. ... Hintz, a forward, will miss his ninth straight game.