Devils at Stars projected lineups

DEVILS (35-32-2) at STARS (43-16-11)

8 p.m. ET; MORE27, Victory+, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Rantanen participated in the Stars morning skate, but the forward is expected to miss his 14th straight game after being injured playing for Team Finland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. ... Hintz, a forward, will miss his ninth straight game.