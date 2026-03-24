Devils at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (35-32-2) at STARS (43-16-11)

8 p.m. ET; MORE27, Victory+, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Rantanen participated in the Stars morning skate, but the forward is expected to miss his 14th straight game after being injured playing for Team Finland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. ... Hintz, a forward, will miss his ninth straight game.

Latest News

Frondell to make NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Sennecke fined $2,000 for embellishment in Ducks game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets can move into 2nd in Metropolitan

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Senators tighten wild-card race in East with win against Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Stamkos’ goal-scoring resurgence for Predators

Playoff urgency for many teams began prior to Olympic break

Oilers scout Rylan Kearney continuing to blaze new trails in hockey