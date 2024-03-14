Devils at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
DEVILS (31-30-4) at STARS (40-18-9)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSW

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Erik Haula -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone

Santeri Hatakka -- Brendan Smith

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion); John Marino (upper body), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Allen will start and make his New Jersey debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Wotherspoon, a defenseman, and Willman, a forward, each was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Siegenthaler is out indefinitely after the defenseman was injured on an elbow from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in a 3-1 loss Monday. ... Marino, a defenseman, is day to-day and is likely to return at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Devils coach Travis Green said. ... DeSimone could make his Devils debut. … The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Oettinger will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Seguin, a center who has missed nine games, is progressing but unlikely to return to the lineup for about another week, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said.

