Devils at Stars

DEVILS (31-30-4) at STARS (40-18-9)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSW
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Erik Haula -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone
Santeri Hatakka -- Brendan Smith
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion); John Marino (upper body), Nathan Bastian (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist
Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Allen will start and make his New Jersey debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Wotherspoon, a defenseman, and Willman, a forward, each was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Siegenthaler is out indefinitely after the defenseman was injured on an elbow from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in a 3-1 loss Monday. ... Marino, a defenseman, is day to-day and is likely to return at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Devils coach Travis Green said. ... DeSimone could make his Devils debut. … The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Oettinger will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Seguin, a center who has missed nine games, is progressing but unlikely to return to the lineup for about another week, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said.