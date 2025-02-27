MacKinnon scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche defeat Devils

Necas has 3 assists for Colorado, which gets 1st win since 4 Nations break

Devils at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Martin Necas had three assists, and Artturi Lehkonen, Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O'Connor scored for the Avalanche (34-24-2), who had lost two straight since returning from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Cale Makar had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Jack Hughes scored for the Devils (32-22-6), who have alternated wins and losses in their past 10 games (5-5-0). Jake Allen allowed five goals on 36 shots before skating to the bench with 1:42 remaining to be replaced by Nico Daws, who did not face a shot.

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the first period. Necas forced a turnover by Brett Pesce behind the net and passed out front to Lehkonen, who beat Allen five-hole with a backhand from the top of the crease.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 2:57 of the third period. He scored into an open net from along the goal line after Allen couldn't track the rebound of Necas’ initial one-timer.

Hughes cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:28, scoring with one-timer from the high slot under the glove of Blackwood.

MacKinnon scored his second power-play goal of the period to make it 3-1 at 14:14. He batted the puck out of the air near the left post after Makar's shot hit off the end boards and the back of the net.

Mittelstadt pushed it to 4-1 at 16:40, skating into a loose puck and shoveling in a backhand from the bottom of the right circle. O’Connor then redirected Parker Kelly’s centering pass at the top of the crease to make it 5-1 at 18:18.

Latest News

Super 16: Needs ahead of Trade Deadline for teams in NHL.com power rankings

Garland scores twice, OT goal lifts Canucks past Kings

Necas having fun playing with MacKinnon, Avalanche after blockbuster trade

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

NCAA notebook: Hagens among top freshmen making impact this season

NHL.com projects Sweden roster for 2026 Olympics

Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Tkachuks make appearance on ‘New Heights’ with Kelce brothers

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Jets defeat Senators for 11th straight victory

EDGE stats: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

NHL Buzz: Quinn Hughes game-time decision for Canucks

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kuraly of Blue Jackets discusses Stadium Series on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2025 Stadium Series expected to draw 2nd-largest crowd in NHL history

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings