MacKinnon scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche defeat Devils

Martin Necas had three assists, and Artturi Lehkonen, Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O'Connor scored for the Avalanche (34-24-2), who had lost two straight since returning from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Cale Makar had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Jack Hughes scored for the Devils (32-22-6), who have alternated wins and losses in their past 10 games (5-5-0). Jake Allen allowed five goals on 36 shots before skating to the bench with 1:42 remaining to be replaced by Nico Daws, who did not face a shot.

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the first period. Necas forced a turnover by Brett Pesce behind the net and passed out front to Lehkonen, who beat Allen five-hole with a backhand from the top of the crease.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 2:57 of the third period. He scored into an open net from along the goal line after Allen couldn't track the rebound of Necas’ initial one-timer.

Hughes cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:28, scoring with one-timer from the high slot under the glove of Blackwood.

MacKinnon scored his second power-play goal of the period to make it 3-1 at 14:14. He batted the puck out of the air near the left post after Makar's shot hit off the end boards and the back of the net.

Mittelstadt pushed it to 4-1 at 16:40, skating into a loose puck and shoveling in a backhand from the bottom of the right circle. O’Connor then redirected Parker Kelly’s centering pass at the top of the crease to make it 5-1 at 18:18.