Video Review: NJD at CHI - 6:17 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Chicago

Explanation:
Video review determined that Ryan Donato’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Devils’ net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

