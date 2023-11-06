Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

The forward is listed as week to week with an upper-body injury, sustained in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Friday, when he crashed into the end boards. Hughes is tied with Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson for the NHL lead in points, with 20.

Dawson Mercer and Max Willman each scored his first goal of the season for the Devils (7-3-1), who have won four of five. Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves.

Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks (4-7-0), who played their second home game in two nights after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Saturday. Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves.

Hall gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the first period with his second goal in two games. Hall was just off the crease when he put in the rebound of a shot by Tyler Johnson from the top of the left face-off circle.

Mercer tied it 1-1 at 13:07 on the power play. He took a pass from Erik Haula at the goal line and skated in and put a wrist shot over Soderblom’s left shoulder for his first goal of the season.

Willman put New Jersey ahead 2-1 at 14:41, scoring unassisted on a breakaway when he picked up the puck at the Devils blue line after Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski couldn’t control it.

Willman was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

With just over a minute left in the period, Vanecek made a sprawling save, going left to right, to rob Tyler Johnson in front of the net.

Curtis Lazar made it 3-1 at 4:35 of the third period on a goal set up by John Marino. After being stopped by Soderblom on a breakaway, Marino picked up the puck and skated to the left circle, where his shot was tipped in by Lazar.

Donato cut it to 3-2 at 15:14 on a rebound of his own shot, but Michael McLeod scored an empty-net goal at 19:59 for the 4-2 final.