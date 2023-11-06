Latest News

Flames Andrew Mangiapane suspended one game

Adam Johnson Nottingham Forest Football Club tribute

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury

Zdeno Chara New York City Marathon time

Andrew Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game

On Tap: Vegas tries for point in 13th straight game

McDavid says Oilers struggles 'all over the rink'

Connor Bedard thriving as rookie against top Draft picks with Chicago

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated

Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces former Flames team

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Canucks shut out Stars, extend point streak to 7

Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

Recap: Devils at Blackhawks 11.5.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- The New Jersey Devils won their first game without Jack Hughes, 4-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

The forward is listed as week to week with an upper-body injury, sustained in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Friday, when he crashed into the end boards. Hughes is tied with Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson for the NHL lead in points, with 20.

Dawson Mercer and Max Willman each scored his first goal of the season for the Devils (7-3-1), who have won four of five. Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves.

Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks (4-7-0), who played their second home game in two nights after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Saturday. Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves.

Hall gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the first period with his second goal in two games. Hall was just off the crease when he put in the rebound of a shot by Tyler Johnson from the top of the left face-off circle.

Mercer tied it 1-1 at 13:07 on the power play. He took a pass from Erik Haula at the goal line and skated in and put a wrist shot over Soderblom’s left shoulder for his first goal of the season.

Willman put New Jersey ahead 2-1 at 14:41, scoring unassisted on a breakaway when he picked up the puck at the Devils blue line after Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski couldn’t control it.

Willman was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

With just over a minute left in the period, Vanecek made a sprawling save, going left to right, to rob Tyler Johnson in front of the net.

Curtis Lazar made it 3-1 at 4:35 of the third period on a goal set up by John Marino. After being stopped by Soderblom on a breakaway, Marino picked up the puck and skated to the left circle, where his shot was tipped in by Lazar.

Donato cut it to 3-2 at 15:14 on a rebound of his own shot, but Michael McLeod scored an empty-net goal at 19:59 for the 4-2 final.

